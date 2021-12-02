Trent Frandson looks to lift Hawks in final swim meet with Ankeny

The Ankeny senior has one main goal going into the State Swim Meet on Saturday, before moving on to Cal for his college career

ANKENY, Iowa — Trent Frandson says a lot went into his decision to be Cal bear in college.

“One because of the academics two I love the guys there and then obviously because they’re one or two every year in the nation,” he said.

But before he departs for California, he has some work to do at the state meet.

Frandson said, “Winning is not the most important part for me. My favorite part is I get to race against the clock.”

He has beaten the clock plenty of times in his career.

“He’s the record holder in the 200 and 500 freestyle, He’s our record holder in the 100 freestyle,” said Ankeny Swim Coach, Justin Crouch.

Those 200 and 500 records are also State records.

But there’s one more Ankeny time he wants to beat.

Crouch said, “He’ll probably be our 50 freestyle record holder after the 50 relay at the state meet.”

“That’s a goal because I would have all of the freestyle records at Ankeny High School just going to race in the 50 is always fun,” followed Frandson.

Even if he doesn’t break the 50 free Ankeny record, he’s chasing one goal that’s even bigger

“My main goal is to get these guys as far as we can we have never won a relay and that is my main goal this year just to win a relay. I’ve had my fair share of individual championships but you know winning a relay with my teammates is always more special than just me winning by myself,” said Frandson.

Ankeny’s Trent Frandson picks up where he left off in 2019, winning the 200 Freestyle in a state meet record 1:35.68. Tops the mark set by Valley’s Craig Oppel in 1985. #iahsswim

🏆https://t.co/uRKY8YDQ3R pic.twitter.com/bV30s1t8zn — IHSAA (@IHSAA) February 15, 2020

So as he steps onto the block, his mind will be …

“Honestly I would say pretty empty,” said Frandson

With just one thought.

“Probably just don’t false start,” he said.

Maybe he can help his team win a title in his final meet as an Ankeny Hawk.