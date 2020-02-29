Antonio Pilipovic set for Drake Bulldogs' Senior night

Antonio Pilipovic will take the court one last time on Saturday at the Knapp Center, this time with special guests watching on

DES MOINES, Iowa — Antonio Pilipovic grew up in Germany before moving to Drake University to play basketball for the Bulldogs. Saturday night, he'll take the court one final time at the Knapp on Senior Night. This time his parents will join him.

This is a unique experience considering his mom and dad live overseas, and have never seen him play college basketball. Antonio says he has shown them around Des Moines, even taking them to Drake Diner for breakfast on Friday.

Pilipovic is also a master of many languages, in part with where he grew up and what he's studying at Drake.