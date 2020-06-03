Austin Phyfe reaping the reward of hard work for Northern Iowa Panthers

Austin Phyfe missed almost all of the 2018-2019 season, but this year, he's back to 100% and making his impact known for UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Austin Phyfe has quietly been one of the most efficient shooters in the country for Northern Iowa. He's in the top 100 in rebounds per game, and is everything Ben Jacobson needs him to be on the floor. But his work on the hardwood is only where Phyfe's impact begins for the Panthers.

After suffering from vasovagal syncope in late 2018, Phyfe was sidelined. The condition causes fainting. Something he had to get a handle on before he could ever take the floor again in a Northern Iowa uniform.