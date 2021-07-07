Australian Rules Football team seeing growth in Des Moines

The Des Moines Roosters started back in 2009. 12 years later they're still growing, as more people learn about the game.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This is Australian rules Football.

“Soccer and football had a baby and this baby is full contact, it doesn’t wear pads. You can kick the ball to each other, you can punch the ball to each other. If you’re caught with the ball though it’s a turnover and then you gotta kick it through the posts or bounce it through to get points and try not to get injured,” said Emily Rice, a player for the Des Moines Roosters.

9368 miles from where the sport originated, it’s taking over waterworks.

“A couple of Iowans who are originally from the western part of the state got into it in LA. They decided to come back it was a couple of brothers and they met with an Australian who actually lives in des Moines at the time and in 2009 they started they started the USAFL Team, The Des Moines Roosters,” said club VP and Head Coach, Donnie Hess.

12 years later, they’re still going as strong as ever with people with all sorts of sports backgrounds.

“I was actually a swimmer,” said Peter Bailey.

“I grew up playing soccer,” said Rice.

And there are some without any athletic background, and they also range in age.

“We’ve got guys in their 40’s, We’ve got guys that are in their mid 20’s we’ve got ladies that are coming out,” said Hess.

For Emily Rice, she has worked hard to grow the women’s side of the game in Iowa. They now have a handful playing in Des Moines.

On the men’s side, numbers keep growing too. Peter Bailey still remembers his first impression of this foreign sport.

“It was a lot of running a lot of physicality in the sport but it was a little different because it requires a little more determination also concentration that you don’t see in other sports necessarily.”

But regardless of experience, skill level, gender or athleticism, it’s apparent that the roosters create a strong bond quickly.