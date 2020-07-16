Ballard Bombers baseball ready for run to Principal Park with trio of seniors and 3A's leading base stealer

The Ballard Bombers have fizzled a bit as the regular season ended, but are looking bring a barrage of runs in the postseason

SLATER, Iowa — Ballard has been in and out of the top ten rankings in class 3A and while most teams set up for a run are senior heavy, the Bombers have just three, including Valparaiso commit Kade Reinertson, who leads the team in 20 RBI’s. They’ve been integral for Furlong this first season in a Bombers uniform.

“We don't have very many of them only three of them this year. But they work hard, show up every day with a you know a good attitude and have just been a good group of kids to work with."

"It's hard you know I was talking to a bunch of guys and all the guys like, you know, sucks now having a senior season but it's been fun. I'm excited to keep playing and I'm glad we're having a season and, you know, still to be one of the lucky teams to keep playing," said Kade Reinertson

The bombers also tout 3A’s leading base stealer, Sam Petersen. The junior has the ultimate green light, and for good reason.

“He's a guy where you know we trust him to make good decisions on the basis, coach says you know let's run let him fly, you'd be surprised how much I get yelled at to run more and run more so he's he's, he's pushed me a lot this off season and obviously in the season to run run run so that's kind of been a big part for me.”