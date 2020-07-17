HUXLEY, Iowa — The Ballard Bombers and Boone Toreadors went back and forth on Thursday before Skylar Rigby broke the game open with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Bombers won the game 5-2 and will face Webster City in the Region 2 semifinals on Saturday, July 18th.
Ballard Bombers get by Boone in regional softball action after 2-run blast by Skylar Rigby
