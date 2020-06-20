HIGHLIGHTS: Softball, baseball in full-swing for the summer

Local 5's Matthew Judy gives the highlights of high school softball and baseball. Then he catches up with Iowa Hawkeye catcher Austin Martin.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer high school sports are already heating up for 2020. Here's a quick look at some games and scores.

Valley High School's baseball team beat Lincoln High 3-1.

Valley High School's softball team beat Lincoln High 13-3.

Des Moines Hoover softball team lost to Ankeny 0-12.

The college baseball season was cut short this year because of COVID-19, and that includes the draft, which means for hundreds of prospect players, their dream was thrown out the window.

Local 5's Matthew Judy caught up with Iowa Hawkeye senior catcher Austin Martin.

"I wasn't gonna sit here and lie to myself I knew I probably wasn't a top five player and I'd be kind of waiting around," Martin said, "But yeah, I think I didn't throw all hope out the window just because there's always next year."