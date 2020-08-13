Baxter Bolts clean up destruction left behind by Monday's derecho

Monday's storms left multiple athletic facilities in Baxter leveled. Wednesday the Bolts got to work cleaning up the destruction.

BAXTER, Iowa — Monday was the opening day of football practices across the state of Iowa. But for the Baxter Bolts, those practices had to be put on hold.

“That really took a back seat to the weather, the destruction our town took on, our school took on, didn’t take very long coming out of my office and got through to know we had major devastation here.”

From the neighborhoods to the athletic complex on the town’s western edge, damage was apparent.

“Every little bit that I drove past it was something else, so as I drove up I saw bleachers tipped over a lot of tree damage but right behind us we used as our halftime shed storage for a lot of athletics that was demolished there was a press box right over there, our baseball press box completely down dugouts completely down another shed damaged so we’re just trying to wrap our heads around it.”

Wednesday the community came together to start the cleanup.

“We’ll have 40 or 50 Baxter Bolts current and past and I do want to shout out 3 or 4 different football programs reach out to me.”

Piece by piece, the destruction will be cleaned up.

Can’t grip my mind around the damage in our town and sports complex. We have lost press box, bleachers, dugout, equipment sheds, trees, fences. Homes and vehicles damaged. We will strap up and make a plan to rebuild. But man, I may need a couple hours to process! pic.twitter.com/2GWIHqzKy7 — Rob Luther (@RobLuther8) August 10, 2020

“Getting things that are salvageable on one truck and throwing away steal in another. They call it Iowa nice that’s what we do in this state that’s how we grew up that’s what we do and when someone is in need people just step up and our community has stepped up huge the town today to where the town was on Monday is crazy.”