Behind Winston, No. 24 Michigan State tops No. 18 Iowa 78-70

Luka Garza scored 20 points in the loss, and Ryan Kriener added 18 before fouling out.
Credit: AP
Michigan State's Malik Hall, right and Iowa's Luka Garza (55) and Michigan State's Thomas Kithier, left, vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 points, helping No. 24 Michigan State rally to beat No. 18 Iowa 78-70. 

The Spartans moved into sole possession of second place in the conference Tuesday night with their third win in four games. The Hawkeyes slipped to sixth place in the Big Ten, possibly making an impact on their seeding for the conference tournament in two weeks. 

Iowa's Luka Garza scored 20, Ryan Kriener had 18 points before fouling out and Connor McCaffery added 11 points. 