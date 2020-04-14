Ben Norman turns focus to next phase of his baseball career

Ben Norman's senior season at Iowa didn't end the way he wanted, but now he's weighing his options for what's next in his baseball career

IOWA CITY, Iowa — For Ben Norman, his senior season with the Iowa Hawkeyes went from optimistic.

“The team that we had definitely could have been a special team. We had a ton of seniors and juniors. Guys who had a lot of experience before and even early in the season we had a lot of big wins against a lot of good teams. We’ played a lot of good competition early in the season.”

To done in an instant.

Leaving so many questions left unanswered.

“It was just kind of like that what if factor that’s like what if we played the whole season like we never really know what could have happened. We think we had a team capable of actually going to Omaha. Because we had probably the deepest pitching staff we’ve ever had in a while, we had a lot of position guys who could step in and play I just felt like we were really deep this year.”

The NCAA is allowing seniors in spring sports another year of eligibility, that would include Norman, but he’s trying to chase down a career in the MLB, after making some improvements in his senior year.

“I think this year I felt more consistent—I felt more comfortable in the box—I think I’ve put myself in a pretty good spot to at least get a free agent contract.”

To keep things going—Norman has found a facility in the Iowa City area that he is able to do some hitting.

“There’s probably ten guys up here in Iowa City that stuck around trying to stay in shape all that stuff.”

But with workout facilities closed-- the fitness side has been a bit more challenging.

“My roommate and I have been doing quite a bit of home workouts and stuff luckily we have some dumbbells and a pull up bar and a total gym so we do some stuff on that and then every once in awhile we’ll go outside I’ll do some running or some sprint work try to keep my legs in shape that way but overall I think I’m making the most of the time.”

It’s not the way Norman or any of his teammates wanted the season to end, but he’s staying positive and just waiting for the next phase of his baseball career.

“That’s just something we’re going to have to wait and see just how everything plays out. At this point it’s just about staying in shape just waiting to see what happens when we get more details.”