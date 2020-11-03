Big 12 conference men's, women's basketball tournaments to be 'limited access'

Teams will have access to 125 tickets each per game and the Big 12 athletic directors have decided that tickets will go to guests of student athletes.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Thursday, the Big 12 Conference men's and women's conference championship tournaments will be played with "limited access" amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Wednesday – nearly 30 minutes prior to the tip off of the first Big 12 tournament game – teams will have access to 125 tickets each per game and the athletic directors have decided that tickets will go to guests of student athletes.

The first round of the Big 12 men’s tournament was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. – with Iowa State to tip off against Oklahoma State – Wednesday, March 11 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The first round of the women's tournament was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12 – with Oklahoma State to tip off against Oklahoma – at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

The announcement came just hours after NCAA President Mark Emmert said the national men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played with 'only essential staff and limited family attendance.'