DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday night, Bishop Garrigan got a dominant performance from freshman forward, Audi Crooks. In her State Tournament debut, she put up 25 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bears past Martensdale-St. Marys.

Bishop Garrigan will take on Marquette Catholic in the 1A Semifinals on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena. For recaps of all of the quarterfinal action from all five classes click on the link below.