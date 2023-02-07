Boone community raises $35,000 for new pickleball courts

One of America's fastest-growing sports continues to spread — this time, in Boone, Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Boone has turned two tennis courts into six brand new pickleball courts.

When Larry Kelley went to the city with the idea, they told him to raise the money for the project and it would happen. Kelley raised the full amount with the help of businesses and individuals in town.

The final product is six new courts with dividers in between and a practice hitting board.

"I'm getting accolades from all over the country, of people saying this course looks beautiful," Kelley said. "And if you look at the the drone video that we had taken, it looks like something that was produced, and it's not."

The courts have been popular for Boone residents and others from surrounding communities like Ogden and Ames. The sport continues to grow for its accessibility.

"I think the simplicity and the ease with which you can get started, it doesn't cost much to buy a paddle and the balls (and) courts like this that are publicly funded for free," said Rick Anderson, an Ogden resident. "And again, the social nature and people can play at multiple levels (are positives.)"