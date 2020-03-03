Bowen Born drops 39 points as Nowalk advances to state

The Warriors advance for third-straight year

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Fans packed the seats to watch two foes clash heads one final time this year.

Norwalk and Dallas Center-Grimes are all too familiar with one another. The conference rivals met twice in the regular season, which both games belonged to the Warriors.

Monday night, in the season's third installment of the rivalry, Norwalk, once again, grabbed the win and punched their ticket to the state tournament.

Future UNI Panther, Bowen Born, scored 39 points in the winning effort.