Ballard, Des Moines Christian start Day 2 of boys state basketball with blowout, quarterfinal wins

DES MOINES, Iowa — Class 2A Quarterfinal:
No. 3 Des Moines Christian 58, No. 6 Beckman Catholic 38
Adam Witty led the way for the Lions with 20 points on 5-6 shooting. As a team, the lions shot 51 percent from the field. Des Moines Christian outscored Backman Catholic by 21 points in the second half.
Class 3A Quarterfinal
No. 1 Ballard 68, No. 8 Clear Lake 45
Mason Murphy, Connor Drew and Ashton Hermann all scored in double figures for the Bombers. Hermann led the way with 18 points on just 11 shots.
The Bombers used a 16-0 run at the end of the first and start of the second quarter to take a double digit lead. After that point, the game never got within 10 points.
