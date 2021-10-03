Ballard, Des Moines Christian start Day 2 of boys state basketball with blowout, quarterfinal wins

Both teams were the higher seed, but they got their wins in different ways.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Class 2A Quarterfinal:

No. 3 Des Moines Christian 58, No. 6 Beckman Catholic 38

Adam Witty led the way for the Lions with 20 points on 5-6 shooting. As a team, the lions shot 51 percent from the field. Des Moines Christian outscored Backman Catholic by 21 points in the second half.

Class 3A Quarterfinal

No. 1 Ballard 68, No. 8 Clear Lake 45

Mason Murphy, Connor Drew and Ashton Hermann all scored in double figures for the Bombers. Hermann led the way with 18 points on just 11 shots.