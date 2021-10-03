x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local Sports

Ballard, Des Moines Christian start Day 2 of boys state basketball with blowout, quarterfinal wins

Both teams were the higher seed, but they got their wins in different ways.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Class 2A Quarterfinal:

No. 3 Des Moines Christian 58, No. 6 Beckman Catholic 38

Adam Witty led the way for the Lions with 20 points on 5-6 shooting. As a team, the lions shot 51 percent from the field. Des Moines Christian outscored Backman Catholic by 21 points in the second half.

Class 3A Quarterfinal

No. 1 Ballard 68, No. 8 Clear Lake 45

Mason Murphy, Connor Drew and Ashton Hermann all scored in double figures for the Bombers. Hermann led the way with 18 points on just 11 shots. 

The Bombers used a 16-0 run at the end of the first and start of the second quarter to take a double digit lead. After that point, the game never got within 10 points.

RELATED: Grand View Christian Thunder roll in 1A boys state basketball, Van Meter and South Central Calhoun fall short in 2A quarterfinals

RELATED: Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year; Howard top coach