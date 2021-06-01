Boys State Soccer: Day 1- WDM Valley edges Centennial in PK's and Johnston rolls by Centennial

Local 5 Sports has full highlights from class 3A and 2A Boys state soccer at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It went to the wire, after a scoreless game through regulation and overtime, WDM Valley edged Centennial 4-2 in PK's to advance to the 3A Semifinals. They'll face Iowa City West in the next round.

Johnston cruised in their matchup against Cedar Falls. The Dragons netted six goals to advance and face Pleasant Valley in Thursday's 3A Semifinal.

Class 2A, ADM got some redemption against Pella as the Tigers sneak past the Dutch 2-1.

Bondurant-Farrar entered the second half down 1-nil to SB-L but roared to life with four goals in the final 40 minutes of play. They'll face DC-G for a trip to the 2A Title game.

DC-G won a physical battle with Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday. Kendall Bickford scored the lone goal in the contest off of a free kick in the first half.