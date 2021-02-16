x
Bracket Breakdown: Where the Hawkeyes and Bulldogs sit a month out from Selection Sunday

The Drake Bulldogs are coming off of a big split against Loyola and Iowa is starting to heat up. Jon lays out where they sit.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Jon breaks down the NET rankings for the Hawkeyes and Bulldogs and where they sit in the latest look around multiple brackets. Iowa could climb as high as a 1-seed with a lot of help. Drake has little room for error down the stretch if they want to be dancing in March.

