Bracket Breakdown: Talking NCAA Wrestling Championships with Des Moines Register's Cody Goodwin

DES MOINES, Iowa — The NCAA Wrestling Championships get started on Thursday in St. Louis. Jon Schaeffer talked with Cody Goodwin of the Register to talk about some of the top names for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, and Panthers as they get ready to chase national titles.

The Hawkeyes have ten wrestlers in the field, Iowa State with eight and Northern Iowa has six. Iowa is the frontrunner to win a team title as well. Spencer Lee is the head-and-shoulders favorite at 125 lbs. David Carr is set to make some noise for Iowa State at 157 lbs, and Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen enters the 184 lbs. bracket as the 4 seed.