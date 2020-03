Ankeny is moving on to the 4A semifinal

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ankeny is back in the 'Big Dance' for the first time since 2012--and they made it count.

The Hawks topped No. 3 Iowa City West 68-54 in the quarterfinals.

Braxton Bayless dropped 41-points along with 10 rebounds to help send his Hawks to the 4A semifinal.