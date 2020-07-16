Iowa State Cyclone Breece Hall and Iowa Hawkeyes Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson on Doak Walker Award Watch List going into 2020 season

Senior Mekhi Sargent and sophomore Tyler Goodson have been named preseason candidates for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top college running back. Hawkeye Shonn Greene won the award back in 2008. For Iowa State, sophomore Breece Hall, is on the Doak Walker Award watch list as well. ISU Head Coach, Matt Campbell, says he sees a lot of similarities between Hall and former cyclone David Montgomery.

“You can tell he's driven to take the next step. And I think that's got to be the starting point is your mentality. Are you satisfied with positive things happening, or do you really have the ability to reflect have the ability to narrow in on some of your weaknesses and have the ability to strain to take the next step forward and I think Brees has really come back with that maturity since January, actually, where he is today so I know we're really proud of them and really look forward to continue to watch him grow and develop.”