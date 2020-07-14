Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy refreshed his body, mind and faith during pandemic

The Cyclones' junior quarterback spent a month and a half in Florida with his family during the Covid-19 Pandemic taking his mind off of football

“At a very young age at the collegiate level brock has experienced all of those positives, negatives, ups and downs," said Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell.

So, as covid-19 broke out in March and spring practices were canceled, it may have been a blessing in disguise for the cyclones signal caller

"The Best thing that could have happened for Brock Purdy is there wasn’t spring ball, let his body heal, get healthy he was maybe able to do his most growth outside of football rather than inside of football," said Matt Campbell.

Purdy ended up stuck in Florida with his family.

“Yeah I was kind of jealous that he was stranded in florida. I was trying to get, get down there with him for a little while," said Campbell

Brock Purdy said, “I wanted to be with my family just in case anything happened and you know we stayed down there for a month and a half.”

That time gave the Iowa State Junior a chance to get his mind off of football and on anything else.

“Being in Ames for a year and a half so far and, you know, always thinking about football and what I can do better to help this team and there's this football football football and I felt like, there's a lot of pressure and stuff going on, you know in my head and stuff as far as you know what happened last year. And so just being able to be with my family for a month and a half. You know down in Florida, being able to fish, my mom for dinner and stuff and be with my father, my brother was sister like for me like there was nothing better.”

Most importantly to Purdy, it allowed him to focus on his faith.

“My father and I, my brother every single morning, you know just read the word, and just talk about our faith and everything and understand what our purposes here in life, for me to be able to step back and understand. Life's not all about football and sports and everything. There's a much bigger thing going on”

Whether the Cyclones have a season or not, Brock Purdy has used this time to refresh his body, his mind, and his faith setting him up to be his best on the field and off of it this fall.