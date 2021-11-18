CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — In the same year that CAM made it to the UNI Dome for the first time, they are State Champions for the first time as well. The Cougars played a complete team game, after trailing 21-6 in the first half. They got big pick-me-ups from Lane Spieker and Cade Ticknor. Jon Schaeffer has the highlights from the Dome.
CAM claims 8-player football title, the first in school history
