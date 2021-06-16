CARLISLE, Iowa — The Carlisle Wildcats have had a baseball program since before 1920. They've never had lights on their field until this summer. Wednesday night, they debuted those lights in their first ever night game, taking on Perry. The Wildcats lit up the scoreboard for 15 runs topping the Jays 15-0 in four innings.
Carlisle Baseball debuts lights for first time in more than 100 of having a program
