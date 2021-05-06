Carlisle's Ainsley Erzen showcases talent on the track and soccer field in the same season

Ainsley Erzin has no shortage sports in the spring playing both Soccer and running track for Carlisle. The Junior has shown she can excel at both

CARLISLE, Iowa — "You can't ask for much more of an athlete especially when she is doing these things." Said coach Mitchell Schank.

Carlisle junior, Ainsley Erzen is one of the best girls runners in the state this year but that's not what her head coach likes most about her.

"She is the greatest team athlete out there. On her lighter days she will go out and ask somebody if they want to get a pr today and go out and pace them before going off on her own," he said.

And her own thing is pretty impressive, in April she became the first high school girl at the Drake Relays to win both the 400- and 800-meter races on the same day.

Ainsley Erzen is your DRAKE CHAMPION in the 800m!!! A season best of 2:13.73!! pic.twitter.com/GjSjANu21v — Mr. Schank (@mr_schank) April 22, 2021

"It was amazing. I think that after not having the opportunity to be there for two years it was really hard but I just had to trust that there was a plan for me and god had his timing worked out even if it wasn't what my timing was,” said Erzen.

Here's the thing though, track isn't Erzen's only spring sport, she is also one of Carlisle's best soccer players on a team having one of its best seasons. That sport was her first love, track came next.

"I remember I didn't want to do it. I had always been one of fastest girls on the soccer field but running alone didn't seem really thrilling to me."

Until her parents made her go to a track camp in 7th grade

"I was so mad about but I went anyway at the end of the week there was a mile time trial with all of the girls and guys and I beat everyone except one eighth grade boy,” she said.

That scratched the competitive itch and Ainsley was hooked.

“Reaching for a time and reaching for a win has become and addiction. They talk about a runners high and it sounds so cheesy but it's so true,” she said.

That competitiveness and addiction is now pushing her to the top of the state as part of two teams.