Centerville Wrestler looks to join 4-timer club

Matthew Lewis is trying to claim his fourth state wrestling title this year. If he can do it, he'd become the 29th wrestler in Iowa history to accomplish the feat

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — In a year with so much uncertainty, Centerville’s Matthew Lewis is just glad to get this senior season.

“I mean it’s a little bit different not knowing what’s going on, it just throws little kinks in the plan but it’s the same goal in the end,” said Lewis.

That would be…

“Get my 4th state title,” he said.

Only 28 wrestlers have can claim to be 4-time state champs in Iowa.

That’s been on Lewis’ mind since last year after winning his third crown, at 126 pounds in class 2A.

“I’ve got three, only thing left is that one,” he said.

But that one might be the toughest of them all.

"It was mainly the first one that got to me I was kind of nervous as a freshman coming in then this one this year there’s a lot of pressure but I’m kind of used to being there now,” said Lewis.

“Guys are better wrestlers as a senior than they are as a freshman but it almost seems like those titles get harder and harder and harder as that pressure builds and builds and builds,” said Centerville Wrestling Coach, Jared Bevins.

In Centerville, there is even more pressure in that chase for a 4th title, because with it comes a comparison—to one of the greatest Iowa High School wrestlers ever, TJ Sebolt, who was Centerville’s first and only 4-timer.

“There’s a lot of pressure but It keeps me driving forward it’d be amazing to achieve it,” said Lewis.

To alleviate that pressure, his coach reminds him to go out and do his thing.

“It’s be Matthew Lewis. It’s not, be TJ Sebolt or go be Happel or go be any of these guys it’s beyourself, be matthew lewis because when things get tough yourself is whats going to come out that’s what we encourage. We try to take the spotlight off of him in practice as much as we can,” said Bevins.

For the quiet 145-pounder out of Centerville, he’ll let his wrestling do the talking, hoping to be in the spotlight with his hand is raised for the fourth time on finals night.