Central College men's basketball brings height to the arena

The Dutch are playing a "throwback" style of basketball.

PELLA, Iowa — There are only three players in the American Rivers Conference that are listed as 6 feet 10 inches or taller — and two of those players play for Central College.

And not do junior Josh Van Gorp and senior Grant Johnson both play for Central, they both start.

"The game is kind of getting smaller and more perimeter oriented and more skill based," said head coach Joe Steinkamp. "And then we got these two big guys that really work well together."

There's a reason that it's become rare, because it can be difficult for two players that size to share the floor, but they have made it work. The duo combines for over 27 points and 17 rebounds per game. Johnson leads the ARC in assists, and Van Gorp leads the league in field goal percentage.

"I think we kind of realized early on like, how dominant Josh is and how dominant he can be down low," Johnson said. "We need to stay ready to shoot three pointers cause we're gonna get some open looks because teams just double down on him."

Steinkamp has found ways to use both of their unique skillsets.

"Usually when you have two guys that are that big, they kind of occupy the same places on the court," Steinkamp said. "But with Grant and Josh, you know, Josh is such a good low post player where grant likes the high post he likes to pass. He's a little bit more perimeter oriented."

The offense took time to adjust, but the defense has been dominant from the start. They are first in the league in opponents points per game.

"I mean, (we have) both of us rebounding, blocking shots," Van Gorp said. "Teams are having a really hard time scoring on us in land and on the perimeter. We have other great defenders too, that are really helping out."

Both sides of the ball have led to a big turnaround for the Dutch. In the 2021-22 season, Central finished eighth in the A-R-C. As of Jan. 27, they sit alone in first.

"I think teams are really gunning for us as we're number one and we play pretty physical," Van Gorp said. "I think teams get really frustrated playing us."

As Central pursues their first conference championship since 2014, the buzz around the Dutch continues to grow in Pella.

"We've kind of found out older people like watching us play, they think it's fun to kind of see the old school basketball back again," Steinkamp said.