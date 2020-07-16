Urbandale golfer one step closer to 2020 PGA Championship

Chad Proehl is one step closer to competing in the 2020 PGA Championship alongside the likes of Tiger Woods.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Chad Proehl is in his 50s and playing some of the best golf of his life.

The golf pro from Urbandale has been playing at the elite level for years and just proved it again by winning the the Iowa PGA Section Professional Championship earlier this week at Wakonda Club with a three-round total score of 5-under par.

It's the third time he's won this championship for golf club pros from all around the Midwest. He and seven other PGA teaching pros who finished at the top of that leaderboard now move on to the 54th PGA Professional Championship in April at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The top 20 finishers there will compete in the 2020 PGA Championship alongside the likes of Tiger Woods and all the other top PGA stars.

Proehl, 52, is a teaching pro at Sugar Creek Municipal Golf Course in Waukee.

But when not teaching the game to adults and kids, he's still on the hunt for championships of his own at all professional levels of the game.