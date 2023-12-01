Chow's Winter Classic Invitational gymnastics tournament returns

More than 1,100 gymnasts will compete in Chow's Gymnastics & Dance's 20th annual gymnastics invitational.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Chow's Gymnastics & Dance training center is hosting its 20th Winter Classic and Winter Classic Cup this week, where more than 1,100 gymnasts will compete.

Local 5 caught up with some of those athletes ahead of the action.

"It's taught me different life lessons like dedication, discipline, focus, all those things, you're always just working to be better than to be to perfect," said gymnast Grace Bailey. "So there's always something to be working on. I practice Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday for four hours and then Saturday for three hours."

Chow's is the gym that produced Shawn Johnson, the 2008 Olympic balance beam gold medalist who also earned silver medals in team, floor exercise and all-around.

Related Articles Shawn Johnson East brings children to meet her Olympic gymnastics coach

"I just remember being in the gym ever since I was little. My mom put me in Mommy and Me classes when I started just because I was flipping around the house and everything. And then I kind of fell in love with it. So I've just done it ever since," Gracyn Keith said.

For gym mate Skylar Stessman, the feeling of competing for crowds is an adrenaline-inducing change from the constant training and practice.

"It's not going to feel exactly how it is when you're at the gym because you're always in the same environment at the gym. And then when you get out into the competition floor, you kind of have to feel around, but it definitely is exciting, being able to be out with your teammates and cheer them on and show everyone what you can do," Stessman said.

Related Articles Meet the West Des Moines native garnering national attention at Auburn University in women's gymnastics

"It's definitely a very energetic building. You can see stuff that you've never seen before and it's definitely a lot different in person than it is like your videos and stuff. And it just really gives them like a feel of how gymnastics really is," Stessman added.

The invitational is at the Iowa Events Center Hy-Vee Hall from Thursday, Jan. 12 to Saturday, Jan. 14. For more information, click here.