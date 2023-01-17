x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Road to state tournament: Ankeny takes top spot at inaugural CIML girls wrestling tournament

The regular season is coming to a close for high school girls wrestling and teams are using conference tournaments to tune up for the post season.

More Videos

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.

West Des Moines Valley High School hosted the inaugural CIML girls wrestling tournament on Tuesday night, where several of the top wrestlers in the state were in action. 

Ankeny took the top spot, Raccoon River came in second and Southeast Polk rounded out the top three. 

Valley finished in fourth, Urbandale came in fifth and Johnston took sixth.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the road to state begins at regionals. The host sites are Sioux City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Decorah.

The state tournament will take place the following week in Coralville at Xtream Arena from Feb. 2-3.

Related Articles

► Download the We Are Iowa app 
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter 
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out