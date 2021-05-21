Class 2A, 3A highlights on day 2 of Iowa High School State Track & Field meet

While day one of the meet was pretty soggy, Friday brought sunshine and a whole new feel.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Day two of the Iowa High School State Track & Field meet was absolutely perfect as the sun made its first appearance this week.

Let's not forget about the great action that happened at the Blue Oval.

Carlisle, Dallas Center-Grimes and Adel De Soto Minburn were neck-and-neck for the 3A boys' 4x200 all the way down to the home stretch— but every race needs a winner.

Carlisle's Quincy Griffin edged across the line at 1:30:56. He wasn't worried about the two sprinters next to him.

"I'm just trying to finish for the team. Put it all out there. We're all confident in each other so I mean when I'm hearing the guy next to me I'm just trying to run harder and finish through," Griffin said.

Turning to the 400 hurdles for 3A, Tegan Bock of Boone took won this event at the relays and won it again on Friday. He wanted to get under 52 seconds for this race but ended up winning his title at 53.38.

"It's been a dream of mine since middle school, it was awesome to come out and achieve it but I mean it feels amazing," Bock said. "Today I had a really high goal of hitting that 52 so I kept saying 52 over and over again hoping to try to manifest it I guess, but I mean that's what was going through my head."

Darci Wiseman finished second at the relays for 3A girls' 300 hurdles but won a state title Friday with a big ol' smile on her face.

"I mean I never imagined anything like this ever. This is really cool to get those results. It's just an unimaginable feeling, crazy just crazy," Wiseman said.

The 3A Humboldt boys' distance medley team was the favorite to win for a good reason. Quinton Orr anchored and finished as a champion on Friday. Orr had come up runner-up a couple of times while running solo but crossed the line a champion.

"Just to come out here. I've always wanted a title an individual has always been my goal but to get it with a team it's a million times better I'm so thankful," said Orr. "God has blessed us with all of this. We have a beautiful full stadium like this is awesome."