Class 1A Girls Basketball Quarterfinals: Exira-EHK, Newell-Fonda and Montezuma advance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Exira-EHK may only have eight players on their roster but they are mighty. The Spartans were able to hold off MMCRU 60-55 behind a 25-point night from Quinn Grubbs.

Newell Fonda led by 30+ at half and never looked back as they top Kingsley-Pierson 88-47. The Mustangs are the defending 1A Champs. They'll face Montezuma in the semifinals after the Braves got some redemption against St. Ansgar. Montezuma was led by Elise Boulton who had 29-points. The Braves beat the Saints 50-45.