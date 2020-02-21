Class 1A hits the mat for opening round action at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament

14 weight classes, 16 wrestlers in each, means a lot of action on the mat.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wrestler's, clear the mats! Day one of the Traditional State Wrestling Tournament did not disappoint. In Class 1A, Don Bosco got out to a fast start as a team as they lead the field after the opening round action on Thursday night. 16 wrestlers from schools across Central Iowa are still in the hunt for that highly coveted State Title.

Mount Ayr, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, both have three wrestlers on the winners side of the bracket that will take to the mat in the 1A Quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.

The Cassady Brothers from Martensdale-St. Mary's went separate directions in their respective brackets. Older brother, Cole, is on to the quarterfinals.

For Interstate-35, the 220 pound weight class and 285 pound weight class are setting up as very good opportunities to win State Titles as well. Ryley Snell is highly ranked for the Roadrunners at 285.