Class 3A Quarterfinals from State Baseball at Principal Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Norwalk edges Clear Creek-Amana to open Tuesday's 3A Quarterfinals. In the afternoon and evening, DC-G pitcher, Logan Smith, threw a 1-hit shutout against Benton Community as the Mustangs win it 1-0. Then, in the nightcap, Gilbert gets one big inning to eliminate ADM with a 4-0 win. The Mustangs and Tigers face off Friday. Norwalk will play Marion who knocked off top seed, SB-L.
In case you missed it late Monday night, check out Sports Director, Jon Schaeffer's highlights from Des Moines Christian's win late Monday to advance in Class 2A.