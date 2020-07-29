x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local-sports

Class 3A Quarterfinals from State Baseball at Principal Park

Norwalk, DC-G, and Gilbert advance to Friday's semifinals. Hear from all three teams after Tuesday's victories

DES MOINES, Iowa — Norwalk edges Clear Creek-Amana to open Tuesday's 3A Quarterfinals. In the afternoon and evening, DC-G pitcher, Logan Smith, threw a 1-hit shutout against Benton Community as the Mustangs win it 1-0. Then, in the nightcap, Gilbert gets one big inning to eliminate ADM with a 4-0 win. The Mustangs and Tigers face off Friday. Norwalk will play Marion who knocked off top seed, SB-L. 

In case you missed it late Monday night, check out Sports Director, Jon Schaeffer's highlights from Des Moines Christian's win late Monday to advance in Class 2A.

RELATED: Class 2A state baseball: No. 1 seed Van Meter wins in extra innings

RELATED: Day 2 State Softball: Class 3A, 2A and 1A Quarterfinals are in the books