Cody Ince, former Hawkeye offensive lineman, dies at 23

Ince leaves behind his fiancée, parents and more following his death on Saturday, July 15.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The family and former team of an Iowa Hawkeye football player are in mourning following his sudden death over the weekend.

Cody Ince, who played as an offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes from 2019-2021, passed away unexpectedly near his home in Grantsburg, Wisconsin on July 15. He leaves behind his fiancée Olivia Tucker, his parents Tamy and Marty Ince, his sister Carly and more, according to his online obituary.

Ince didn't see any game action until 2019 after redshirting in 2018. He helped the Hawks win 38-14 over Miami and 18-17 against Iowa State in 2019. In 2020, he saw action in every game, starting the final six games at left guard.

Coach Kirk Ferentz's statement calls Ince "a tremendous young man." Below is the full statement:

"I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince's sudden passing. Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships.

"Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program - his coaches and teammates - are mourning his loss."

Services to remember Ince are scheduled for Saturday, July 22 in Amery, Wisconsin. More details can be found here.

In lieu of flowers, Ince's family wants donations to be sent to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Ince's name.