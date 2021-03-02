'It's the norm': Colfax-Mingo part of Iowa wrestling evolution

"To think of where we started and where we are now, it's kind of hard to believe we got so big so fast," junior Kylie Doty said.

Wrestling practice at Colfax-Mingo High School looks like many others. The wrestlers file in, tape some ankles, warm up and practice. Except, there is one difference.

"Here at Colfax-Mingo, it's the norm to have girls involved in wrestling," Head Coach Erin Hume told Local 5.

To be fair though, it is slowly becoming the norm across the state.

Back in January, 476 girls competed at the IWCOA Girls High School State Championship.

That weekend showed more than just how far girls wrestling has come.

"It's only going to help the sport here in Iowa and across the United States," Hume said. "To see more people involved, and female wrestlers is one way to grow it."

But at Colfax-Mingo, it is about more than just growing a sport.

"The more options we give them the more likely they are to be involved and feel connected to the school," Hume said.

It also provides a connection to the generations of girls that follow.

"I remember when I was just a small little girl here and there was no one else that was a girl," Doty said. "Having a role model is the best thing you can have."

"If they want to leave the program in a better place, and have it be a part of them and see it grow once they're done, then it's up to them to be the role model to the younger girls on the team," Hume said.