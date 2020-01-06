Collins-Maxwell baseball, softball teams kick off summer sports season at midnight

The coronavirus pandemic put a pause on all school athletics in Iowa for about two months

MAXWELL, Iowa — After a two-month hiatus from the fields, the Collins-Maxwell High School baseball and softball teams took the field the first chance they could get: midnight on Monday, June 1.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation in late May to allow practices to resume on June 1 across the state and games to resume for high school sports teams on June 15.

The Iowa Department of Education, along with the Iowa Department of Public Health, released guidelines for high school baseball and softball in the state to resume team activities.

“The guidelines laid out by the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health will enable us to safely move forward with a softball season this summer,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said in a statement. “We are grateful for their leadership and support."

Guidance for practices starting June 1:

Post signage prominently indicating no one should attend or participate in practice if they currently have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.

No dugouts may be used. Players’ items should be lined up against the fence at least six feet apart.

Parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players after practice.

Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible.

Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. This means additional spacing between players while playing catch, changing drills so that players remain spaced out, and no congregating of players while waiting to bat.

Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practice. No shared drinking fountains, portable hydration stations, or coolers may be used.

Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice.

Players and coaches should check their temperatures before attending practices.

Anyone with symptoms of illness is not allowed to practice.

Coaches should be knowledgeable of their students with pre-existing health conditions and work with school nurses or other health officials to take additional precautions as needed.

Players should be encouraged to provide their own hand sanitizer.

Coaches must ban the spitting of sunflower seed shells.

Coaches are responsible for tracking absences for the purpose of noting potential COVID-19 cases.

Contact public health if a positive case of COVID-19 is reported.

Summer transportation for the sports teams remains a concern for coaches and districts amid the pandemic guidelines.

The Iowa Department of Education released new guidelines regarding summer sports transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines include general suggestions for parents and student athletes to follow during this time.

According to the guidelines, parents and students should have their temperatures checked at home before going on any trip. Individuals with a temperature greater than 100.3 degrees should not transported.

Bus drivers who have had experienced any COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in contact with anyone will be required to notify their supervisors and stay home.

The following social distancing guidelines will be followed on every bus:

When loading or unloading the bus, have the driver be the last one on and the first one off. Be sure the engine is not running and the driver has possession of the keys.

Load students beginning with the rear of the bus; unload beginning with the front of the bus. Avoid congregating in the bus aisle.

Do not allow anyone to occupy the seat directly behind the driver.

Students will only be able to sit one per seat, in every other seat, alternating rows. This would allow for only 13 students to be transported.

Encouraging use of face coverings when use of alternate rows for seating is not possible

Allowing siblings from the same household to sit together in the same seat.

Recommending passengers sit in the same seat going to and returning from the trip.