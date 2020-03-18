The 111th running of the event was scheduled for April 22-25 at Drake Stadium

DES MOINES, Iowa — Amid the nationwide coronavirus outbreak, a central Iowa tradition is being postponed.

Organizers for the Drake Relays announced they're putting off the Relays because of COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for April 22-25 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Officials said guidance for local and national health officials had been top of mind in the decision to postpone the Relays. Both the Relays and Drake University said they planned to reschedule the 2020 event.

In addition, leaders said the Drake Relays postponement also includes all events associated with it, including the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile, and Drake Road Races.