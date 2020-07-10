Iowa State Cyclones seniors and juniors seeing promises from recruiting come to fruition

Iowa State's latest win over OU is a sign that the vision once presented by Matt Campbell when recruiting, is coming true.

AMES, Iowa — Matt Campbell built the Iowa State Football program on a belief that he could change the course for the Cyclones. Once a laughing stock in the Big 12, no one is laughing about having ISU on their schedule now. That's the payoff for the seniors and juniors on the Cyclones' roster that have stayed the course.

"You know when he told us that he's going to make changes here and there, our program was going to do big things that haven't happened during the past, you kind of felt it from. And I guess it was just more of just taking that leap with him. The guy Timo Campbell's if you miss his message once you'll get again the next 10 weeks so um, his thing was, I'm just kidding, but uh, now he was talking about you know," said Jake Hummel.

Charlie Kolar echoed that thought, "The truth is that, you know, it was a leap of faith because, you know, when I committed we were I think we're three nine, the year before. And it was a big step but I believed and you know what he was saying."