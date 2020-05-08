Mikayla Houge, other Division I athletes prepare for uncertain freshman year

Incoming freshman working through logistics of getting to campus.

COLLINS, Iowa — With much uncertainty heading into the fall sports season for college sports, it’s weighing heavy on the athletes.

“[I] thought we kinda had it all figured out and now it’s changing," former Collins-Maxwell softball standout, Mikayla Houge said. "Everything is up in the air.”

Especially for those freshman eager to get to campus, like Houge who will be pitching at the University of Virginia.

“Right now, I don't have a lot of answers so I kind of just have to keep waiting and seeing what they send us. I definitely would prefer to know when we’d be moving out there.”

Houge says the whole process of just getting to campus changes seemingly every day.

Tuesday, she learned that the move-in date at UVA was pushed back two weeks, which now conflicts with her first practice as a Cavalier.

“We were supposed to start our first week of practice the first week of September so I don't know if that will change our practice schedule so I’ll figure that out at the end of this week.”

Houge says being able to talk to her new teammates has helped during this confusing time. Once she is able to settled into her dorm on campus, her first actual game action will have to wait for the spring after the ACC cancelled the fall season for softball last week.

She’s hopeful that the fall football season can go smoothly so it doesn't delay her Cavalier debut any longer.