Drake agrees to 8-year contract extension with men's basketball coach Darian DeVries

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University head men's basketball Darian DeVries has agreed to an eight-year contract extension as the Bulldogs prepare for their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2008.

Drake Athletics confirmed the news Wednesday evening via Twitter shortly after Drake Athletic Director Brian Hardin tweeted a picture of what appeared to be the contract extension.

"I'm grateful for the faith that President Marty Martin and Director of Athletics Brian Hardin has shown in our staff and their confidence in the direction of our program," DeVries said in a release. "I'm thankful that we have the opportunity to build upon the foundation our staff and players have built the last three years."

This season marks DeVries' third year at Drake after being an assistant at Creighton University for 17 years.

The Iowa native has a 69-28 record with the Bulldogs and has been named the Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year twice in three years.