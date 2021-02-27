x
Brodie scores 21 to lead Drake over Bradley 80-71

The Bulldogs can clinch the No. 1 seed at Arch Madness and at least a share of the regular season conference title with a win over the Braves on Saturday.

PEORIA, Ill. — Darnell Brodie had a season-high 21 points as Drake beat Bradley 80-71 Friday night.

The Braves led for much of the first half, and by as much as nine at the 9:05 mark, 23-14. From there, the Bulldogs ended the half on a 27-8 to go into halftime with a 41-31 lead.

Drake shot 12-of-22 from three-point range, with D.J. Wilkins and Joseph Yesufu both 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and scoring 16 points each.

All five Bulldog starters ended with double figures, with Tremell Murphy scoring 13 and Garrett Sturtz 11. The team is now 24-2 on the year and 15-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Drake can clinch the No. 1 seed at Arch Madness and at least a share of the regular season conference title with a win over the Braves on Saturday. 

Ja’Shon Henry led the Braves with 17 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

