Grand View University community to gather to remember Dave Sisam's legacy

Longtime coach and athletic director David Sisam passed away on March 23, 2022. A reception will be held in his honor on June 4 from 2 to 4 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View University alumni, friends and community members are invited to a public reception honoring the life of longtime teacher, coach and athletic director, David Sisam on Saturday.

Sisam died peacefully in his home in Greenville, S.C. on March 23. A private graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 4. A public reception following the service will be held in Dave Sisam Arena at Grand View University from 2-4 p.m. Attendees are invited to greet family and tell stories.

Throughout his 34 years at Grand View, Sisam coached four different sports⁠—men and women's basketball, men's baseball and women's tennis⁠—to national tournaments, resulting in nine national tournament teams.

In 1998, Sisam was inducted into the Grand View Hall of Fame. Just four years later, the university named the renovated gymnasium Dave Sisam Arena in his honor, allowing his legacy to continue to thrive on campus.

"Dave Sisam's impact on Grand View and the many student-athletes he coached during this 34-year career is profound. He was a trailblazer of his generation and [Grand View] is forever proud to call him a Viking," the Grand View University Alumni page wrote on Facebook.

Following his retirement from Grand View, Sisam enjoyed a successful career as a real estate agent for Iowa Realty. In addition, he loved spending time with his family in any way possible, including watching sports, playing cards or fishing and swimming.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Arlene Kitt Sisam; four devoted children, David (Julie), Dianne (Cary Miller), Rick (Dee Ann) and Randall (Jennette); six grandchildren, Marcie, Julie, Lindsie, Jenna, Paul and Aidan; four great-grandchildren, Reyna, Kobe, Jada and Kamren; and his sister, Nancy Ratcliff.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Colyer Sisam and Virginia (Lee) Sisam, and his brother, Richard Sisam.