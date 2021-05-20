Day 1 at the Blue Oval: Class 2A and 3A highlights for state track

Drake Stadium was packed with fans for the first day of the meet, which is scheduled to last through Saturday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's been 733 days since the last Iowa State Track & Field Meet was run, and most folks wouldn't have noticed anything being different from two years ago.

Let's get to the highlights.

For the Class 3A 3,000-meter, Shawaye Johnson from Ballard entered as the top-qualifier. She was also a favorite after winning the same event during the Drake Relays last month.

Johnson dominated the field with a pace that could have taken down the state meet record, but she came up shy by just seconds. Johnson finished the race at 9:57:21, still a state champion.

"It means a lot and like I worked for it and it just shows me how hard I've worked like so yeah it's amazing I'm really excited," Johnson said after the race.

Turning to the boys' 3,200-meter— Nate Mueller from Adel-Desoto-Minburn has won a cross country state title and a Drake Relays crown, but never at state track.

Mueller changed that on Thursday, running a 9:13:84, and winning it in front of a packed Drake Stadium meant even more.

.@admactivities's Nate Mueller wins the 3A 3200. His first state title on the track. I asked him about running in front of a full stadium. Here's what he had to say (Shout out to @DUBulldogs @DrakeADHardin included) @weareiowa5news #iahstrk pic.twitter.com/e800AprVht — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) May 20, 2021

"That was another part— walking in here I'm just like, 'wow I haven't even seen this many people in like a year and a half,'" Mueller said. "So it's like I'm just glad they let it open so my family is over there watching. That means a lot so it's awesome. I'm glad they did it. Thank you to Drake, shout out to Drake."

Now 2A girls' 4x800-meter. Van Meter was leading by the third leg and never looked back. Clare Kelly ran the anchor leg, crossing in 9:42:03.

For the 3A boys' 4x800-meter, Pella came in as the top-qualifier and showed just how good they are. The team got a new school record of 7:55:14 as Tony Schmitz crossed the finish line.