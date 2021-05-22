Dew Tour day three continues amid rain delays

The Olympic-qualifying event takes place at the brand new Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's been a rainy few days for professional skateboarders who've come from around the world to Des Moines to vie for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

An afternoon drenched Lauridsen Skatepark once again, leading everyone to evacuate around 4:30 p.m., pushing the competition schedule down further in the day.

Outside the AC Hotel, Local 5 caught up with pro street skateboarder Sean Malto, who said he's really impressed with Lauridsen.

"There's a nearly 90,000 square foot skatepark in Des Moines, Iowa. Like who would've thought?" said Malto.

The 2011 Street League champ says it's particularly meaningful for him, because he's from Kansas City.

"I grew up in the Midwest, and there wasn't a lot of skate parks," said Malto. "So I kind of grew up skating in the streets."

Malto, who didn't make it past Friday's qualifier, said he's still been having a great time catching up with friends and spending time in Des Moines.

"Everybody around the City of Des Moines has really embraced this event," said Malto. "Every business, restaurant I've gone into--everyone is super exciting and very welcoming."

The final day of the Dew Tour takes place Sunday.