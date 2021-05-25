DC-G Boys Soccer eyes a return to state after not getting their chance in 2020

The DC-G Boys Soccer team has been to state back-to-back season in 2018 and 2019. After having 2020 season cancelled, they're hoping 2021 can be the year to get back

GRIMES, Iowa — The DC-G Mustangs are the third ranked team in the state.

“The Biggest thing we’ve talked about is focus on what you can control,” said DC-G head coach Collin Lane.

It was what was out of their control a year ago, that has fueled them to a 15-3 record.

“It was tough to miss out on that year but just allowed for more offseason training and prepare for the next one,” said senior Eli Followwill.

The Mustangs would get together in small groups, practicing on their own for a season that never came.

That gave a team with just three seniors on the squad this year time to gel.

“We’ve been working out together just through mini tournaments in the winter to just hanging out in the summer we’ve been together ever since the beginning and it’s starting to show on the field,” said Kendall Bickford

Followwill said, “Class doesn’t seem to matter this year. Just our hard work in the offseason and in season between games.”

As DC-G has racked up win after win, the target has only gotten bigger.

“From the get-go there was one on our back just coming together as a team and proving that we’re someone to be reckoned with,” said Followwill.

Their substate final foe, Gilbert, knows that well and the ‘Stangs will have to be up for the task.

“Just a really tough matchup, it should be really fun,” said Bickford.

“I’m expecting a hard game, they’re a good team they showed it the first game that they were someone to compete with and we’re just excited for the opportunity to go back to state,” said Followwill.

A chance they didn’t get in 2020, so here in 2021, it’s all about their mantra, control what they can control.