GRIMES, Iowa — Thursday night, in front of a packed house at DC-G High School, the Mustangs and Tigers went back and forth in the first half. Eventually DC-G was able to build a lead and hold on to it until the final buzzer, the final score being 61-55. The Mustangs advance to face Norwalk in the Substate 7 Final on Monday, March 2nd.
DC-G Mustangs sprint past ADM-Adel Tigers in 3A boys Basketball to move one step closer to State Tournament
DC-G tops ADM 61-55 on Thursday, helping the Mustangs advance to the Substate Final against Norwalk