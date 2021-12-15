December's early signing day doesn't disappoint for Cyclones and Hawkeyes

Both Iowa State and Iowa ranked in the top 25 with their 2022 recruiting class based on Wednesday's December signing day.

IOWA, USA — December's early signing period delivered big days for both the Iowa State Cyclones, who signed 22 student-athletes, and the Iowa Hawkeyes, who landed the top two recruits in the state of Iowa.

In a release sent out by Iowa State Football, Coach Matt Campbell said, "We could not be more thrilled to welcome this 2022 class into our football program,” Campbell said. “This group has believed in our program and the vision we have. We are grateful to continue to build with them leading the way. It is a well-balanced, talented class that we believe can make an impact on our program immediately and over the next five years. We have always believed in recruiting high-character young men who have a passion for academics, and a genuine love for the game of football. This group embodies those values and we are thrilled to build our future around them.”

This is the highest ranked recruiting class in Iowa State football history.