December's early signing day doesn't disappoint for Cyclones and Hawkeyes

IOWA, USA — December's early signing period delivered big days for both the Iowa State Cyclones, who signed 22 student-athletes, and the Iowa Hawkeyes, who landed the top two recruits in the state of Iowa.
In a release sent out by Iowa State Football, Coach Matt Campbell said, "We could not be more thrilled to welcome this 2022 class into our football program,” Campbell said. “This group has believed in our program and the vision we have. We are grateful to continue to build with them leading the way. It is a well-balanced, talented class that we believe can make an impact on our program immediately and over the next five years. We have always believed in recruiting high-character young men who have a passion for academics, and a genuine love for the game of football. This group embodies those values and we are thrilled to build our future around them.”
This is the highest ranked recruiting class in Iowa State football history.
As for the Hawkeyes they signed a big class that includes Aaron Graves and Xavier Nwankpa, the #2 and #1 recruits in Iowa in the '22 class. During a media availability Wednesday, Kirk Ferentz said, "Again, our biggest asset continues to be when prospects come to Iowa City. Be it to go to a game in Kinnick, but most importantly, I think, just to experience Iowa, experience what it's going to be like to be able to go to school here, be part of the program, meet with the academic experts in their given areas of interest, also meet with the counselors, Liz Tovar and her staff, meet with other people on campus, and obviously the coaches, coaching staff."