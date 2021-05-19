Defending 4A Girls Golf champion, WDM Valley's, Paige Hoffman putting team first as the Tigers chase team title

Paige Hoffman was the 4A individual medalist at State in 2019 as a sophomore. As a senior, she's more focused on helping her team win a team title.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — “We went 685 days between meets,” said WDM Valley girls golf coach, Kelli Moore.

In the last meet Valley played in before the 2021 season— Paige Hoffman claimed a state title as just a sophomore.

"It was really fun that sophomore year watching her come in on those final holes,” said Moore.

Now a senior, Hoffman will have a chance to defend that title.

"I've had zero expectations this whole time which is the key to my personal success,” said Hoffman.

Don't get Paige wrong, she likes playing good golf, but she's all about we over me.

Hoffman said, "The success has been nice too, but the biggest thing has been getting to be a part of the team. that's really helped me grow as a player and just getting to be out there with the girls each day to push me to be better."

Hoffman doesn't walk the course with a silent laser-like focus. Instead she prefers keeping it kind of casual.

"She loves to visit and carry on conversations she likes, when she golfs with someone new get to know them,” said Moore.

Fitting for a golfer who understands she can only control her game, and is literally taking it shot by shot

"I just wanted to have a fun time take it one shot at a time and really enjoy the team because we have a really great group of girls this year so I really want to enjoy the experience,” said Hoffman

Paige might be the most consistent on her team, and the Tigers as a whole, are breaking records left and right including Valley's team scores on 18 holes with a 301, and 9 holes with a 154.

"They have a bit of a warped sense. Sometimes we're frustrated that we shoot a 75 or 76. I'm very aware of the amazingness that they're doing right now,” said Moore.

Safe to say, Paige's best competition to repeat as individual state champ, may be one of the girls she tees up next to every day

"You know we're very very talented, and I have a ton of great kids doing a ton of great things,” said Moore.

So, Hoffman will try to be at her best come the state meet, with her focus more on how she helps her team than how she finishes individually.