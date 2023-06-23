Highlights from day one of the Des Moines Challenge

Here's a look at all the action from the Disc Golf Pro Tour's third visit to Iowa.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Day one of the Disc Golf Pro Tour's Des Moines Challenge got underway today at Pickard Park in Indianola. And two Iowans are tied at the top.

Here's the top of the leaderboard after 18 holes.

T1: Gannon Buhr, -13

T1: Gavin Babcock, -13

T3: Simon Lizotte, -11

T3: Gregg Barsby, -11

T3: Dawson Snelling, -11

T3: Calvin Heimburg, -11

T3: Ezra Robinson, -11

T3: Chris Dickerson, -11

T3: Mason Ford, -11

You can find the full leaderboard here.

Disc golf fans gathered to see some of the stars face off, even in the high heat.

"It's a little hot but you know we're here surrounded by a great crowd here at the hive," Kyle Morrison said. "So it's fun watching all these pros try and get the get the one the breadwinner, you know right in the hole."