Des Moines Challenge gearing up for Disc Golf Pro Tour

The Disc Golf Pro Tour will hit the course at Pickard Park in Indianola for the first time ever. It's part of the Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf event.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — “The event has been around for about 20 years,” said Des Moines Challenge Tournament Director, Tyler Tannatt.

This year though, they’re going bigger than ever.

“This year we’ve added the Disc Golf Pro Tour,” he said.

A few months back, Covid forced the tour to cancel their event that was supposed to happen in Norway, so Ty went to work.

“I got in contact with the DGPT Seth and Jeff Spring over there and told them about our events, told them about how much money we raised from sponsors for the purse, told them about the course and our volunteers and they just fell in love,” he said.

Meaning history will be made this weekend.

“This is the first DGPT event in Iowa.”

And the caliber you’ll see out there at Pickard Park in Indianola, is bar none.

“They are the top of the line athletes as far as disc golf goes consider these guys the Tiger Woods or the Phil Mickelsons.”

The course has to match those talents. That’s another thing Ty has been working on the last year, making it a pro caliber track, and it’s ready for the test.

“I think they’ll like the course, I think it’s a really fun course at the professional level they’ll have a lot of fun, there’s a lot of different cool shots. There’s a lot of elevation change the wind is always a factor out here.”

He’ll get a chance to see his vision and work pay off come Friday.